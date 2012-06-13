BOJ Shirakawa: Will assess yen rise impact on economy this week

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank will assess the impact of Europe’s debt crisis and yen rises on the economy at its policy meeting this week.

“We are well aware that yen rises could hurt Japanese business sentiment and corporate revenues,” Shirakawa told a parliamentary session.

“We’ll carefully assess economic conditions and guide policy appropriately this week, taking into account the effect of Europe’s debt problems and resulting currency moves,” he said.

The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at its two-day rate review that ends on Friday, saving its options case Sunday’s Greek election sparks fresh market turmoil.