FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ Shirakawa: Will assess yen rise impact on economy this week
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ Shirakawa: Will assess yen rise impact on economy this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday the central bank will assess the impact of Europe’s debt crisis and yen rises on the economy at its policy meeting this week.

“We are well aware that yen rises could hurt Japanese business sentiment and corporate revenues,” Shirakawa told a parliamentary session.

“We’ll carefully assess economic conditions and guide policy appropriately this week, taking into account the effect of Europe’s debt problems and resulting currency moves,” he said.

The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy on hold at its two-day rate review that ends on Friday, saving its options case Sunday’s Greek election sparks fresh market turmoil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.