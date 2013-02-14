FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BOJ's Shirakawa: BOJ policy not directly targeting FX
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 5 years

RPT-BOJ's Shirakawa: BOJ policy not directly targeting FX

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday that the central bank’s monetary policy is not directly targeting currency moves.

“The BOJ is conducting monetary policy to achieve stability in Japan’s economy. It will continue to do so and I will explain this to the G20 nations,” Shirakawa told a news conference ahead of a gathering of G20 finance leaders in Moscow over the weekend.

He declined to comment on whether buying foreign bonds remains a future policy option for the central bank.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and raised its assessment of the economy on Thursday, as the yen’s recent declines and budding signs of recovery in global demand offer some relief to the export-reliant economy.

Shirakawa has said he would step down on March 19, three weeks before the end of his five-year term, to align with the departure of his two deputies. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he would fill the vacancies with candidates more eager to pursue bold monetary easing steps.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.