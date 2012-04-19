FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ dep gov: to take appropriate policy steps
April 19, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ dep gov: to take appropriate policy steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Thursday the central bank would take appropriate policy steps as needed to support companies in its pursuit of strong monetary easing, keeping alive expectations for further easing.

“The Bank believes that, in order for Japan’s economy to overcome deflation, efforts to increase the economy’s growth potential and support from the financial side are both necessary,” he said in speech at the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Yamaguchi added that uncertainties over developments in the European economy, commodity prices and the domestic electricity situation warranted special attention.

