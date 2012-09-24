FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ ready to act boldly to support economy -Yamaguchi
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

BOJ ready to act boldly to support economy -Yamaguchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Monday the central bank is ready to take bold and flexible monetary policy action when necessary to support the economy.

Yamaguchi said the central bank has no intention of directly influencing yen moves, because under current law it is prohibited from intervening in the currency market.

“But that doesn’t mean we do not care anything about currency moves,” he told a forum, adding that the BOJ will take action if necessary taking into account the effect of yen moves on Japan’s economy and prices.

The BOJ eased monetary policy last week by boosting its asset buying programme, with prospects of a near-term recovery in the world’s third-largest economy having faded due to weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.