FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Kuroda: Weak yen positive for Japan economy
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Weak yen positive for Japan economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday a weak yen, as a whole, has a positive effect on Japan’s economy if the currency’s move reflects economic and market fundamentals.

“In general, a weak yen has some positive effect on exports and capital expenditure by pushing up revenues at companies with operations overseas. On the other hand, it’s true a weak yen weighs on non-manufacturers’ revenues by pushing up import costs,” Kuroda told a parliament committee meeting.

“I don’t think recent yen declines have posed any big problem for the economy,” he said.

Kuroda also stressed anew that the BOJ is ready to ease monetary policy further if the economy and prices undershoot its forecasts. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.