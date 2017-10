TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s finance ministry is likely to keep new issuance of government bonds at around 44 trillion yen in the next fiscal year starting from April, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The ministry aims to ease market worries about an increase in long-term interest rates that has arisen due to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s aggressive stance on fiscal and monetary policy. Japan’s cabinet approved a 13.1 trillion yen ($146.8 billion) extra budget this week.