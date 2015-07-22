FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to cut discretionary spending by 10 pct in FY 2016 budget-source
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Japan to cut discretionary spending by 10 pct in FY 2016 budget-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will cut discretionary spending in the fiscal 2016 budget by 10 percent as part of its efforts to improve public finances, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government has set aside 14.7 trillion yen ($118.88 billion) in the fiscal 2015 budget for discretionary spending - which includes public works and money for economic policy measures - and 10 percent reduction would reduce it to 13.2 trillion yen.

The government also plans to earmark 30 percent of its 2016 budget, or 4 trillion yen, for spending on growth policy measures, the government source said.

The government also plans to cap gains in welfare spending at 670.0 billion yen, the source said.

$1 = 123.6500 yen Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

