Japan govt mulling extra budget of over $25 bln -Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering compiling a supplementary budget of over 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) to build nursing-care facilities and aid farmers, who face tougher competition as the country prepares to join the trans-Pacific trade pact, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The government may increase the size of spending if Japan’s July-September gross domestic product (GDP) data, due out on Nov. 16, shows the economy is worsening enough to warrant more fiscal stimulus, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

The government will not issue new bonds to finance the spending, the paper said.