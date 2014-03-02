FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q4 corporate capital spending up 4.0 pct yr/yr -MOF
March 3, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Q4 corporate capital spending up 4.0 pct yr/yr -MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment by 4.0 percent in October-December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, posting a second year-on-year gain and indicating a gradual pickup in business expenditures on the back of improved earnings.

The rise followed a 1.5 percent increase in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Excluding software, corporate capital spending declined 0.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in the final three months of 2013 from the previous quarter, down for a second straight quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on March 10. A preliminary estimate showed that Japan’s economy grew a weaker-than-expected 0.3 percent in October-December from the previous quarter due to sluggish exports and disappointing capital spending and private consumption.

