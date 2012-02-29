FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct-Dec corporate capex up 7.6 pct - MOF
February 29, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 6 years ago

Japan Oct-Dec corporate capex up 7.6 pct - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies unexpectedly raised spending on plant and equipment in October-December by 7.6 percent from the same period last year, up for the first time in three quarters, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, suggesting firms were encouraged by expectations for reconstruction demand.

The rise compares with an average economists’ forecast for a 6.5 percent decline and follows a 9.8 percent annual drop in the third quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on March 8 and follows a preliminary estimate that Japan’s economy contracted 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter as a global economic slowdown, Thai floods and a strong yen dealt a blow to the economy.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at :

