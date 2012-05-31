FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Jan-March corporate capex up 3.3 pct - MOF
May 31, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Japan Jan-March corporate capex up 3.3 pct - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in January-March by 3 .3 pct from the same period last year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday, logging a second consecutive quarterly rise with a boost from reconstruction work after last year’s devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The rise followed a 7.6 percent annual gain in October-December, when corporations’ capital spending rose for the first time in three quarters.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on June 8. A preliminary estimate showed that Japan’s economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter led by solid consumer spending, post-quake rebuilding and modest improvement in exports.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

