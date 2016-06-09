FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japan shares for last week
June 9, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japan shares for last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to add data from latest week)
    TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on June 4, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
    Foreigners sold a net 97.8 billion yen worth of shares in
the week through June 4, after selling a net 175.3 billion yen
in the week before that.
    Japanese investors bought a net 893.9 billion yen of foreign
bonds in the latest week after selling a net 549.4 billion yen
the week before.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
    (net)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    May 29 - June 4              -97.8         +611.0          -14.3 
    May 22 - May 28             -175.3          +68.0         -788.5r
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
    (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    May 29 - June 4              +35.2         +893.9          -56.1 
    May 22 - May 28             +123.6r        -549.4          -12.4 
    Notes:
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure.
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
    link.reuters.com/syk43s
    - The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
    link.reuters.com/tyk43s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
