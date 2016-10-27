FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles with working link to ministry website)
    TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on October 22, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net 85.3 billion yen worth of shares in
the week through Oct. 22, after buying a net 70.0 billion yen
in the week before that.
    Japanese investors bought a net 773.6 billion yen of foreign
bonds in the latest week after buying a net 318.1 billion yen
the week before.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
    (net)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    October 16 - October 22         +85.3         -752.5           -3.1 
    October 9  - October 15         +70.0r        +364.6r        +827.6 
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
    (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    October 16 - October 22          -5.6         +773.6         -101.5 
    October 9  - October 15        +139.5r        +318.1r         -60.3 
    October 2  - October 8          +87.1         -733.9r         -33.9 
    Notes:
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure.
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
    here

