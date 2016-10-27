REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

(Refiles with working link to ministry website) TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on October 22, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 85.3 billion yen worth of shares in the week through Oct. 22, after buying a net 70.0 billion yen in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 773.6 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after buying a net 318.1 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills October 16 - October 22 +85.3 -752.5 -3.1 October 9 - October 15 +70.0r +364.6r +827.6 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills October 16 - October 22 -5.6 +773.6 -101.5 October 9 - October 15 +139.5r +318.1r -60.3 October 2 - October 8 +87.1 -733.9r -33.9 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here