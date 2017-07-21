REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

(Refiles to remove old data included in error) TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on July 15, capital flows data showed on Friday. Foreigners bought a net 341.0 billion yen worth of shares in the week through Jul. 15, after selling a net 35.2 billion yen in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 947.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after buying a net 805.8 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills July 9 - July 15 +341.0 +413.7 -1,077.6 July 2 - July 8 -35.2r -413.4r +898.6 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills July 9 - July 15 +438.6 +947.8 +97.8 July 2 - July 8 +325.3r +805.8r +53.0 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here