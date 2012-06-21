FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers
of Japanese shares last week after eight straight weeks of net
selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
    They bought a net 58.8 billion yen ($740 million) of
Japanese stocks, after selling a net 187.2 b illion yen in the
previous week. 
    Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the
fourth week in a row, purchasing some 412.6 billion yen
following the previous week's 476.6 trillion yen. 
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
 
 FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)    
      
                       stocks          bonds           bills
  June 10 - June 16    +58.8          +412.6        -1,149.2    
  June 3  - June 9    -187.2r         +476.6r         +340.8
      
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)   
      
                      stocks          bonds            bills
  June 10 - June 16   +41.1           +70.8           +19.4  
  June 3  - June 9    +45.3r         -158.0r          -31.9

    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
