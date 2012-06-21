TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares last week after eight straight weeks of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They bought a net 58.8 billion yen ($740 million) of Japanese stocks, after selling a net 187.2 b illion yen in the previous week. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the fourth week in a row, purchasing some 412.6 billion yen following the previous week's 476.6 trillion yen. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills June 10 - June 16 +58.8 +412.6 -1,149.2 June 3 - June 9 -187.2r +476.6r +340.8 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills June 10 - June 16 +41.1 +70.8 +19.4 June 3 - June 9 +45.3r -158.0r -31.9 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: