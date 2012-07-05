FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japan stocks last week
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign investors net sellers of Japan stocks last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net
sellers of Japanese equities last week after two straight weeks
of inflows, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
    They sold a net 50 billion yen ($626.61 million) of Japanese
stocks after buying a similar amount the week before.
    Foreign investors bought 377.6 billion yen worth of Japanese
bonds after net selling of 312.9 yen the prior week.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                       stocks           bonds          bills 
  June 24 - June 30    -50.0            +377.6         +782.1
  June 17 - June 23    +50.0r           -312.9r        +424.0
       
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling 
and inflows of funds into Japan)
                       stocks           bonds          bills 
 June 24 - June 30    +20.6           +1,340.7         -55.8 
 June 17 - June 23    +18.2            +869.4r          -5.6r
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.