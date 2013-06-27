FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan investors' selling of foreign bonds hits 14-month high
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Japan investors' selling of foreign bonds hits 14-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese investors’ net selling of foreign bonds hit its highest level in 14 months last week as they continued to defy expectations Japan’s radical monetary policy to reflate its economy would lead to a flight of investment out of the country.

They sold 1.1875 trillion yen ($12 billion) worth of foreign bonds in the week through June 22, the largest since the first week of April last year and a sixth straight week of net selling.

Ministry of Finance data showed Japanese investors repatriated a net 1.1204 trillion yen last week after they bought 13.9 billion yen of foreign equities and 53.1 billion yen of money market instruments.

Since the beginning of 2013, Japanese investors have repatriated 14.62 trillion yen, compared with an outflow of 5.36 trillion yen the same period last year.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities last week, with a net inflow of 171.2 billion yen after they sold 3.1 billion yen of stocks in the previous week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.