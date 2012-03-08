FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks 10th week
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks 10th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a
net 164.9 billion yen ($2.04 billion)worth of Japanese stocks
last week, the 10th straight week of their net buying, capital
flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                     stocks        bonds        bills  	
 Feb 26 - Mar 3     +164.9        +358.1        -69.2	
 Feb 19 - Feb 25     +54.8r        +21.7r       -68.3    	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 	
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
                     stocks        bonds        bills  	
 Feb 26 - Mar 3      -57.7        +276.3         -6.5 	
 Feb 19 - Feb 25     -19.2      +1,355.1r       -25.2   	
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments 
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.