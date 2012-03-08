TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks 10th week

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net 164.9 billion yen ($2.04 billion)worth of Japanese stocks last week, the 10th straight week of their net buying, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Feb 26 - Mar 3 +164.9 +358.1 -69.2 Feb 19 - Feb 25 +54.8r +21.7r -68.3 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Feb 26 - Mar 3 -57.7 +276.3 -6.5 Feb 19 - Feb 25 -19.2 +1,355.1r -25.2 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: