TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks for 11th week

March 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net 87.0 billion yen ($1.04 billion)worth of Japanese stocks last week, the 11th straight week of net buying, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Mar 4 - Mar 10 +87.0 +240.5 + 1.1 Feb 26 - Mar 3 +164.4 r +359.3 r -69.2 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Mar 4 - Mar 10 -49.4 +367.1 +31.5 Feb 26 - Mar 3 -57.7 +276.4 r -6.5 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: