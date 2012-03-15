FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks for 11th week
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Foreign investors buy Japan stocks for 11th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought a net
87.0 billion yen ($1.04 billion)worth of Japanese stocks last
week, the 11th straight week of net buying, capital flows data
from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.	
    	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)	
                     stocks        bonds        bills  	
	
  Mar  4 - Mar 10     +87.0       +240.5       + 1.1	
  Feb 26 - Mar  3    +164.4 r     +359.3 r     -69.2	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 	
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
                     stocks        bonds        bills  	
	
 Mar  4 - Mar 10     -49.4        +367.1      +31.5	
 Feb 26 - Mar 3      -57.7        +276.4 r     -6.5 	
 	
    Note:	
    - "r" notes revised figure	
    - As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation 
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.