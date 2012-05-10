FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japanese investors buy foreign bonds last week
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japanese investors buy foreign bonds last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were net buyers of
foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were net
sellers of both Japanese bonds and shares, according to finance
ministry data released on Thursday.	
    Japanese investors bought a net 55.9 billion yen in foreign
bonds after buying a net 333.6 billion yen the previous week.
They had sold a net 1.170 trillion yen in the week before that.	
    Foreign investors sold a net 123.3 billion yen in Japanese
bonds last week, swinging from net buying the week before, and
were also net sellers of Japanese stocks to the tune of 72.9
billion yen, their third straight week of net selling.	
     	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)  	
    	
                     stocks          bonds           bills	
  Apr 29 - May 5      -72.9         -123.3            725.4	
  Apr 22 - Apr 28    -172.1         +277.3           -937.1	
  Apr 15 - Apr 21     -62.3r          -6.7           +677.8r  	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
    	
                    stocks           bonds            bills 	
  Apr 29 - May 5     +22.1           +55.9            -24.2   	
  Apr 22 - Apr 28    +28.1          +333.6            -53.8	
  Apr 15 - Apr 21    +42.3        -1,170.3r            -8.4 	
	
  	
    Note:	
    - The "r" indicates a figure revised from the previous week.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

