FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Japanese investors were net buyers of
foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were net
sellers of both Japanese bonds and shares, according to finance
ministry data released on Thursday.	
    Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the
third straight to the tune of 1.2597 trillion yen, after buying
a net 72.1 billion yen the previous week. 	
    Foreign investors sold a net 128.7 billion yen in Japanese
bonds last week, the second week of net sales. They were also
net sellers of Japanese stocks for the fourth straight week,
unloading 258.6 billion yen.	
     	
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).	
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)  	
    	
                     stocks          bonds           bills	
  May  6 - May 12    -258.6         -128.7          1,104.4   	
  Apr 29 - May 5      -72.7r        -123.3            921.5	
  Apr 22 - Apr 28    -172.1         +277.3         -1,042.3	
    	
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 	
    	
                    stocks           bonds            bills 	
  May  6 - May 12    -32.1        +1,259.7            -21.5	
  Apr 29 - May 5     +22.1           +72.1r           -24.2   	
  Apr 22 - Apr 28    +28.1          +333.6            -53.8	
  	
    Note:	
    - The "r" indicates a figure revised from the previous week.	
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.	
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.	
    	
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.