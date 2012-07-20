FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japanese investors bought foreign bonds last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japanese investors bought a large
amount of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were
a net seller of Japanese stocks for three weeks in a row,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
    
 FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) 
                     stocks          bonds           bills
 July  8 - July 14   -133.8          -10.1           -861.1
 July  1 - July  7     -3.2r         -20.7         +1,536.5  
    
    
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net 
selling and inflows of funds into Japan) 
                    stocks           bonds          bills
 July  8 - July 14  -56.1         +1,165.1           +21.8     
 July  1 - July  7  +10.3           +350.5r          +31.2     
    
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

