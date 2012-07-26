FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks last week for 4th week
July 26, 2012 / 12:18 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks last week for 4th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net
sellers of Japanese stocks last 
week for the fourth week in a row, capital flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
    They sold a net 42.1 billion yen ($538.2 million) of
Japanese equities after offloading a net 133.8 billion yen the
week before.
    Japanese investors bought a net 164.2 billion yen of foreign
bonds after purchasing a net 1.165 trillion yen the prior week.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                       stocks           bonds            bills 
 July 15 - July 21     -42.1           -18.8           +355.3 
 July 8  - July 14    -133.8            -7.3r          -861.1 
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                       stocks           bonds            bills 
 July 15 - July 21     -22.4          +164.2            +38.3 
 July 8  - July 14     -56.1        +1,165.0r           +21.8
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

