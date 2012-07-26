TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks last week for 4th week

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the fourth week in a row, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 42.1 billion yen ($538.2 million) of Japanese equities after offloading a net 133.8 billion yen the week before. Japanese investors bought a net 164.2 billion yen of foreign bonds after purchasing a net 1.165 trillion yen the prior week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills July 15 - July 21 -42.1 -18.8 +355.3 July 8 - July 14 -133.8 -7.3r -861.1 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills July 15 - July 21 -22.4 +164.2 +38.3 July 8 - July 14 -56.1 +1,165.0r +21.8 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: