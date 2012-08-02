FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks last week for 5th week
August 2, 2012

TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks last week for 5th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers
of Japanese stocks last 
week for the fifth week in a row, capital flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
    They sold a net 76.5 billion yen ($975.7 million) of
Japanese equities after offloading a net 42.1 billion yen the
week before.
    Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds,
unloading 8.9 billion yen after six weeks of net buying.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                       stocks           bonds            bills
    
  July 22 - July 28     -76.5           +57.0           +636.0 
 July 15 - July 21     -42.1           -18.8           +335.4r 
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                       stocks           bonds            bills 
    
  July 22 - July 28     -12.6            -8.9           +22.0   
 July 15 - July 21     -22.4          +161.9r          +28.3r 
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
