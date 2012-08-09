FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks for 6th week
August 9, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks for 6th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers
of Japanese stocks last week for the sixth week in a row,
c a pital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
    They sold a net 82.5 billion yen ($1.05 billion) of Japanese
equities after offloading a net 76.4 billion yen the week
before.
    Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds,
buying 448.1 billion yen worth after net selling of 33.4 billion
yen the prior week.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                       stocks           bonds            bills 
 July 29 - Aug 4      -82.5           +735.0           -322.7 
 July 22 - July 28    -76.4r           +57.0           +636.0
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                       stocks           bonds            bills 
 July 29 - Aug 4      -46.4           +448.1           +32.6 
 July 22 - July 28    -12.6            -33.4r          +22.0
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

