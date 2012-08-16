FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks for 7th week
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors sell Japan stocks for 7th week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers
of Japanese equities last week for the seventh week in a row,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
    They offloaded 68.1 billion yen ($863.6 million) of Japanese
stocks after selling a net 82.6 billion yen the week before.
    Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign bonds,
buying 170.1 billion yen worth after net buying of 450.1 billion
yen the prior week. 
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                     stocks           bonds          bills 
 Aug 5   - Aug 11   -68.1           -141.0         +610.4 
 July 29 - Aug 4    -82.6r          +735.0         -322.7 
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                     stocks           bonds          bills 
 Aug 5   - Aug 11   -23.2           +170.1          -20.2 
 July 29 - Aug 4    -46.4           +450.1          +19.4r
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.