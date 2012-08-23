TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan stocks

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned to net buyers of Japanese equities last week after seven weeks of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They bought 89.5 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of Japanese stocks after selling a net 68.1 billion yen the week before. Foreigners were large net buyers of Japanese short-term bills, snapping up 1.3072 trillion yen, their biggest amount since early July. Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds after two weeks of net purchases, shedding 835.8 billion yen, the biggest net selling since April. August typically sees a large amount of bond redemptions and coupon payments in U.S. Treasuries. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Aug 12 - Aug 18 +89.5 -185.1 +1,307.2 Aug 5 - Aug 11 -68.1 -141.0 +610.4 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Aug 12 - Aug 18 -43.8 -835.8 +6.4 Aug 5 - Aug 11 -23.2 +170.1 -20.2 Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: