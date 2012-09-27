FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors continue net buying of Japan stocks
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors continue net buying of Japan stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27  (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net
buyers of Japanese stocks last 
week for the third straight week, capital flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
    They bought a net 59.0 billion yen of shares in the week
through Sept. 22, after net purchases of 59.8 billion yen in the
previous week.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
    
  FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
                         stocks           bonds           bills
  Sep 16 -  Sep 22        +59.0          -651.1          +485.8 
  
  Sep  9 -  Sep 15        +59.8r         +521.7          -673.1 
     
   
  JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
    
                         stocks           bonds            bills
  Sep 16 -  Sep 22        -66.8          -61.7            -18.8 
           
  Sep  9 -  Sep 15       -289.4          +64.3r           +10.4 
 
    Note:
    - "r" notes revised figure
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    
  The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.