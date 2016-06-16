FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on June 11, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net yen 128.3 billion yen worth of shares in the latest
week, after selling a net 97.5 billion yen in the week before that.    
    Japanese investors bought a net 867.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the
latest week after buying a net 894.0 billion yen the week before.
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
    (net)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    June 5 - June 11            +128.3         +764.3        -1,470.9 
    May 29 - June 4              -97.5r        +611.0           -14.3 
    May 22 - May 28             -175.3          +68.0          -788.5
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
    (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
                                 stocks          bonds          bills
    June 5 - June 11            +129.6         +867.8          -71.1  
    May 29 - June 4              +35.2         +894.0r         -56.1 
    May 22 - May 28             +123.6         -549.4          -12.4 
    Notes:
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure.
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
    link.reuters.com/syk43s
    - The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
    link.reuters.com/tyk43s
 

 (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
