TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on June 11, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net yen 128.3 billion yen worth of shares in the latest week, after selling a net 97.5 billion yen in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 867.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after buying a net 894.0 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills June 5 - June 11 +128.3 +764.3 -1,470.9 May 29 - June 4 -97.5r +611.0 -14.3 May 22 - May 28 -175.3 +68.0 -788.5 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills June 5 - June 11 +129.6 +867.8 -71.1 May 29 - June 4 +35.2 +894.0r -56.1 May 22 - May 28 +123.6 -549.4 -12.4 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s - The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)