Japanese investors keep repatriating foreign assets
April 25, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

Japanese investors keep repatriating foreign assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold 862.6 billion yen ($8.7 billion) worth of foreign bonds last week, marking their sixth straight week of net selling, as they took advantage of the weak yen to repatriate overseas investments.

The Ministry of Finance data showed they repatriated 935.6 billion yen in the week through April 20. Investors have repatriated 9.5 trillion yen since the end of 2012.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese equities last week, with a net outflow of 27.9 billion yen after they bought 1.57 trillion yen of stocks in the previous week.

