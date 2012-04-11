FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan March wholesale prices rise 0.6 pct yr/yr
April 11, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 6 years ago

Japan March wholesale prices rise 0.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in March from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, reflecting continued rises in fuel and raw material costs.

The rise was bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.3 percent gain.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists’ median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

MAR FEB JAN MAR INDEX Year-on-year +0.6 (+0.3) +0.6 +0.5 105.3 Mth-on-mth +0.6 (+0.3) +0.2 0.0 n/a

To view the full tables, please go to the BOJ website:

