Japan Feb coincident indicator up 0.5 point
April 5, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Feb coincident indicator up 0.5 point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.5 point in February
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, in a
sign the economy is picking up momentum after emerging from a
recession last year. 
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, also rose 2.5 points
from January.
    The Cabinet Office upgraded its assessment of the coincident
indicator, saying it is bottoming out.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
