Japan May coincident indicator index up 0.8 point
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Japan May coincident indicator index up 0.8 point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.8 point in May from the
previous month, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday,
providing another evidence of a pickup in the economy.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 2.8 points from
April.
    The Cabinet Office raised its assessment on the coincident
indicator index, saying that it has entered an upward phase.
    The Cabinet Office changed the base year for the data to
2010 from 2005, revising past figures going back to January 1985
when the data series began.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
