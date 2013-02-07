FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dec coincident indicator index up 2.5 points
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Dec coincident indicator index up 2.5 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.5 points in December
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday,
underscoring a view that the economy has already hit the bottom.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, gained 1.4 points
from November.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
