Japan Dec coincident indicator index up 2.5 points

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.5 points in December from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, underscoring a view that the economy has already hit the bottom. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, gained 1.4 points from November. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at