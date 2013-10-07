Japan Aug coincident indicator index down 0.1 point

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.1 point in August from July, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, in a sign that economic growth may be moderating. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, also fell 1.4 points from July. The government left unchanged its assessment that the coincident indicator index shows the economy is improving. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at: