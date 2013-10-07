FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aug coincident indicator index down 0.1 point
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 5:07 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Aug coincident indicator index down 0.1 point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.1 point in August from
July, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, in a sign that economic
growth may be moderating.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, also fell 1.4 points
from July.
    The government left unchanged its assessment that the
coincident indicator index shows the economy is improving.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
