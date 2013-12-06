FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct coincident indicator index up 1.2 points
December 6, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Oct coincident indicator index up 1.2 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.2 points in October
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday,
suggesting economic growth is maintaining momentum due to a
recovery in consumer spending and exports.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.7 point from
September, data by the Cabinet Office showed.
    The government maintained its view that the coincident
indicator index shows the economy is improving.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website:

