Japan Oct coincident indicator index up 1.2 points

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.2 points in October from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, suggesting economic growth is maintaining momentum due to a recovery in consumer spending and exports. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.7 point from September, data by the Cabinet Office showed. The government maintained its view that the coincident indicator index shows the economy is improving. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website: