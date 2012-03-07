FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Jan coincident indicator index down 0.5 point
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 6 years ago

Japan Jan coincident indicator index down 0.5 point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators was mostly steady in January, slipping a
preliminary 0.5 point from the previous month, indicating that
the economy remains on a mild recovery path as demand and
production stabilise after last year's earthquake and tsunami.	
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 1.1 points from
December, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.	
Details were as follows:	

---------------------------------------------------------------	
                      JAN        DEC         NOV	
 Leading Index       +1.1       +0.5        +0.9	
 Coincident Index    -0.5       +3.3        -1.2	
 Lagging Index       -2.8       +0.5        +0.3	
---------------------------------------------------------------
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.