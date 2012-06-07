FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan April coincident indicator index down 0.2 point
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan April coincident indicator index down 0.2 point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.2 point in April from
the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, the
first drop in three months, in a sign the yen's strength and
overseas uncertainty could slow the economy's recovery.	
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
seen as a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 1.3
points from March.	
    Details were as follows:	

----------------------------------------------------------------	
                     APRIL      MARCH       FEB	
 Leading Index       -1.3       +0.3        +1.5	
 Coincident Index    -0.2       +1.5        +1.0	
 Lagging Index       -0.2       +0.4        +2.7	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website

