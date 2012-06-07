Japan April coincident indicator index down 0.2 point

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.2 point in April from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, the first drop in three months, in a sign the yen's strength and overseas uncertainty could slow the economy's recovery. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and seen as a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 1.3 points from March. Details were as follows: ---------------------------------------------------------------- APRIL MARCH FEB Leading Index -1.3 +0.3 +1.5 Coincident Index -0.2 +1.5 +1.0 Lagging Index -0.2 +0.4 +2.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website