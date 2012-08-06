FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June coincident indicator slips 2 points m/m
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Japan June coincident indicator slips 2 points m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 2.0 points in June from
the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, falling
for the third straight month as faltering global growth took a
toll on the economy.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, declined 2.6 points
from May.
    Japan's Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the coincident
index, saying it is stalling. That compared with its previous
view that the index was showing an improvement.
    Details were as follows:

 ----------------------------------------------------------
                      JUNE       MAY        APRIL
 Leading Index        -2.6      -0.4        -1.0
 Coincident Index     -2.0      -1.2        -0.3
 Lagging Index        +0.4      +0.5        -0.2
     
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
