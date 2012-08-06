Japan June coincident indicator slips 2 points m/m

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 2.0 points in June from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, falling for the third straight month as faltering global growth took a toll on the economy. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, declined 2.6 points from May. Japan's Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the coincident index, saying it is stalling. That compared with its previous view that the index was showing an improvement. Details were as follows: ---------------------------------------------------------- JUNE MAY APRIL Leading Index -2.6 -0.4 -1.0 Coincident Index -2.0 -1.2 -0.3 Lagging Index +0.4 +0.5 -0.2 ---------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at