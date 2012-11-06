FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Sept coincident indicator index -2.3 points
November 6, 2012

Japan Sept coincident indicator index -2.3 points

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 2.3 points in September
from August, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, underscoring
views that the economy is entering a mild recession.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
which is seen as a gauge of the economy a few months ahead,
dipped 1.5 points from August.
    Japan's Cabinet Office cut its view on the coincident index,
saying it is entering a downward phase. That compared with its
previous view that the index was stalling.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at

