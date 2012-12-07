FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Oct coincident indicator index -0.9 point m/m
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Oct coincident indicator index -0.9 point m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.9 point in October from
the previous month, down for the seventh straight month, the
Cabinet Office said on Friday, adding more evidence that the
economy, shackled by weak global demand, may have slipped into a
recession.
    The Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the coincident
index for a second straight month and said the index shows
deterioration, suggesting Japan is in a recession.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.9 point from
September.
 To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.