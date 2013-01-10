FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Nov coincident indicator index down 0.6 points
January 10, 2013 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan Nov coincident indicator index down 0.6 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.6 points in November
from the previous month, down for the eight straight month, the
Cabinet Office said on Thursday, further evidence the economy
remained fragile due to weak global demand.
    The Cabinet Office maintained its view on the coincident
index that it shows "deterioration," suggesting Japan is in a
recession.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, slipped 0.9 points
from October.
    
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at

