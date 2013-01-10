Japan Nov coincident indicator index down 0.6 points

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.6 points in November from the previous month, down for the eight straight month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, further evidence the economy remained fragile due to weak global demand. The Cabinet Office maintained its view on the coincident index that it shows "deterioration," suggesting Japan is in a recession. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, slipped 0.9 points from October. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at