Japan Jan coincident indicator index down 0.3 points
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

Japan Jan coincident indicator index down 0.3 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators slipped a preliminary 0.3 points in January
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday,
but gains in the outlook index   indicates the economy is
gradually emerging from a mild recession.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 3.1 points from
December.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
