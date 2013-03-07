Japan Jan coincident indicator index down 0.3 points

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators slipped a preliminary 0.3 points in January from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, but gains in the outlook index indicates the economy is gradually emerging from a mild recession. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 3.1 points from December. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at