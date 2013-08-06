FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June coincident indicator index down 0.8 point
#Market News
August 6, 2013

June coincident indicator index down 0.8 point

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.8 point in June from
the previous month, down for the first time in seven months, the
Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, in a sign that a recovery in the
economy could be losing some momentum.
    The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 3.7 points from
May.
    To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at:

