Japan consumer mood improves in April-govt
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 5:15 AM / in 4 years

Japan consumer mood improves in April-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
improved in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday,
suggesting private spending will stay firm on expectations for
the economy to continue improving.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 44.5 in April, up
from 43.1 in March. The Cabinet Office had released the March
index last month as 44.8 under a old survey methodology.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. 
    "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

