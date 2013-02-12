FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan consumer confidence improves in January -govt
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Japan consumer confidence improves in January -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
improved in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday,
with its index rising for the first time in five months,
indicating widening signs of economic recovery.
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 43.3 in January, up
from 39.2 in December.
    The Cabinet Office raised its view on the consumer sentiment
index in light of the rise in the index.
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.    
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.