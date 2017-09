Japan consumer mood worsens in October

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence fell in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, in a sign of waning confidence towards wages and employment improving. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 41.2 in October, down from 45.4 in September. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The Cabinet Office kept its assessment on consumer sentiment unchanged, saying it is in an improving trend.(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)