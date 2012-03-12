FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer sentiment worsens in Feb
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 6 years ago

Japan consumer sentiment worsens in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer
confidence worsened slightly in February from the previous
month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, in a sign of
uncertainty over whether the domestic labour market will improve
as the economy recovers from last year's quake.	
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which 
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 39.5 in February, down
from 40.0 in January.	
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.	
    Following is a comparison with previous months:	
                         FEB      JAN     DEC      NOV 	
 General households      39.5     40.0    38.9     38.1
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)

