Japan March consumer mood improves to one-year high
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan March consumer mood improves to one-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence
improved in March to its highest level in about a year, a
Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, helped by hopes for
support from post-quake reconstruction.	
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.3 in March, up from a
revised 39.9 in the previous month and marking the highest since
February 2011.	
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.	
    Following is a comparison with previous months:	
                         MARCH    FEB     JAN       DEC  	
 General households      40.3     39.9    39.9      38.8
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with 
two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

