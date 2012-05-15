FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan consumer confidence little changed in April
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Japan consumer confidence little changed in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence was almost unchanged in April, a
Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, supporting the view that the economy remains on a
recovery track.	
    The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and
jobs, was 40.0 in April, down slightly from 40.3 in March.	
    The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of consumer confidence, saying it remains in
trend of picking up.    	
    A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.	
    Following is a comparison with previous months:	
                        APRIL    MARCH     FEB      JAN 	
 General households     40.0     40.3      39.9     39.9
    The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)

