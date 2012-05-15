Japan consumer confidence little changed in April

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer confidence was almost unchanged in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, supporting the view that the economy remains on a recovery track. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.0 in April, down slightly from 40.3 in March. The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of consumer confidence, saying it remains in trend of picking up. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Following is a comparison with previous months: APRIL MARCH FEB JAN General households 40.0 40.3 39.9 39.9 The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)